Fostoria City Schools came out of this month’s first round of school foundational aid from the state in better shape than many others in the area.

The cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic saw a far-larger Findlay district lose more than a $1 million in state funding, while Fostoria’s trim of $200,291 fell short of comparably-sized Liberty-Benton’s $271,122.

“We did not get hit very hard,” Fostoria City Schools Treasurer Sue Lehmann said prior to Monday night’s school board meeting. “Some of our peer, neighbor districts got hit worse than we did. And some of them weren’t sitting on the cash reserves either. So, when they take a hit in state funding, it really hurts them. We were in a solid position. We’re probably going to take another hit, but we’ll have to wait and see what that is.”

The board on Monday night approved Lehmann’s five-year forecast for fiscal year 2020 through 2024.

Lehmann said she expects the district to have $11,508,523 in the bank at the end of June, noting that the pandemic-prompted schools closure resulted in a drop in expenses for items such as bus fuel, utilities and pay for substitute teachers.

“There were a lot of expenses that were lower than we expected, and so at the end of the day, ($11,508,523) is what I expect our cash balance to be on June 30,” she said. “That’ll be how much money we expect to have in the bank. Then, as we go into future years, everything’s very uncertain because of the state of the economy.

“So, I made predictions here. I predicted a loss of state revenue of 7 percent here (fiscal years 2020 through 2021). It may or may not be that, but for predicting purposes, just so we can see how the district looks if we lose that money, I put that in there and then it stays frozen in fiscal year ’22. Using that assumption, ($10,067,877) is our cash balance at the end of this period. By the time we get to 2024, ($3,960,037) would be our ending cash balance.

“We have cash balances that we carry forward so that when we encounter times like this, we can sustain ourselves.”

Lehmann said she expects further cuts but feels confident in where the district sits for the foreseeable future.

“The state is not taking in the tax revenue because of this virus, so they’re having to make budget cuts throughout everything that they support,” she said. “Schools are the second-largest expenditure in the state budget (behind public welfare), so it’s pretty inevitable that they’re going to roll out some kind of a funding cut to us. We’re anticipating it. If it doesn’t come to fruition, we’ll be in a better position. But looking at where the district would sit if we would take that kind of a funding cut, this gives the board an idea of where we would be.”

The board also accepted motions from the treasurer to:

• Accept financial statements for April for cash reconciliation, financial summary, general fund report and all checks report;

• Thank the VFW Oh Ohio Charities, VFW Post 421 for its donation to the School Food Service “Lunch Hero” account to cover unpaid student meals;

• Approve the agreement with Kennedy Cottrell Richards for the preparation of the Medicaid School Program cost report for reporting periods July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021;

• Approve authorizing the treasurer to enter into the Master Electric Energy Sales Agreement, pursuant to the Power 4 Schools Affinity Agreement and the subsequent Sales Confirmation Fixed Price Agreement with Engle Resources LLC.

The board approved many personnel recommendations by the superintendent, including Jennifer Abell, director of student services; Kelli Bauman, elementary principal; and Jerome Haupert, elementary assistant principal; Holly Reinbolt, food service supervisor; and Alicia Swartzmiller, assistant transportation coordinator;

• Retirement of Alice Bauman, paraprofessional;

• Employment in certified home instruction of Pamela Burrow, Sherry Roach, Debra Self and Amy Stultz;

• Classified summer employment in food service for Robert Brookman, Dana Brown, Tin Cook, Megan Hossler, Vickie Hunker, Laurie Johnson, Adrian Martinez, Jerry Reinhart and Alex Stultz;

• Classified substitute employment for Brenda Bateson (food service), Robert Brookman (custodian), Chris Bush (food service and custodian), Ciara Bush (food service), Beth Cofer (food service), Ruth Elems (custodian), Gregory Gonyer (bus driver), Dan Magrum (bus driver), Melanie Meddles (food service), Kimberly Molter (food service), Elaine Oswald (food service), Johnathan Sander (bus driver), Kim Sands (custodian), George Scott (custodian), Joe Souder (bus driver) and Lisa Young (food service).

• Employment of Kathleen Grine for home instruction;

• Teachers’ limited contracts for Sarah Angeles, Amy Baxter, Amanda Biggert, Amy Blakely, Kelly Boiros, Allisha Bonner, Bradley Bowser, Mindy Brown, Jeri Brubaker, Julie Buckingham, Shane Burnworth, Pamela Burrow, Julie Cholodewitsch, Lisa Click, Sabrina Collins, Kelsey Coppus, Heidi Corbin, Bailey Daugherty, Meghan Davis, Stephanie Dawson, Shannon Dazey, Lisa Donelson, Brooke Downing, Brittany Eaches, Shawn Earl, Roy Findley, Lexis Fleegle, Amy Foster, Nancy Frankart, Chelsea Garner, Alexis Gedeon, Marlene Gillig, Rebecca Greiner, Rebecca Haas, Janelle Hall, Matthew Hauenstein, Amanda Healey, Abigail Jackson, Christine Jennison, Erin Johnson, Erin Joseph, Derek Kidwell, Denise Kirchner, Emily Loyd, Stephanie Marlowe, Jessie Marsh, Darius McBride, Amber Mills, Savannah Nines, Moran Nye, Bridget Olenik, Katherine Palmer, Allison Pinkelman, Kaye Racheter, Erin Reed, Carrie Reimer, Kristen Santos, Krystal Satyanathan, Elly Schnitker, Brian Shaver, Jennifer Simpson, Kimberly Smelcer, Anthony Smith, Dustin Smith, Amber Snyder-Giwah, Sheryl St. Clair, David St. Louis, Hannah Steinmetz, Terica Vaughn, Veronica Wadsworth, Miriah White, Lori Wilken and Matthew Zirger.

The board also approved:

• A change order for additional furniture at the renovated elementary school for $152,642.56;

• Agreements between the schools and the Northern Ohio Educational Computer Association for computer services; Vanguard-Sentinel Career & Technology, marketing education, for excess costs of satellite programs; and the North Central Ohio Educational Service Center for cooperative programming;

• A Certified Employee Evaluation Memorandum of Understanding between the schools and the Fostoria Education Association;

• The approval of graduates for the Class of 2020, pending the completion of all requirements;

• The rescheduling of an overnight/extended trip to Santiago, Dominican Republic, March 26 through April 2, 2021 for students in grades 8 through 10.