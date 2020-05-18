By VICKI JOHNSON

For the Review Times

A wetland restoration project funded by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources soon will be underway at Fruth Outdoor Center, southeast of Fostoria on Ohio 18.

Seneca County Park District Executive Director Sarah Betts said the site plan is complete, and the park district board Tuesday accepted the final $112,000 of an H2Ohio grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The total H2Ohio grant was $309,000, and the first $150,000 was designated for purchasing the property from Fostoria’s Geary Family YMCA. The YMCA and park district had been jointly managing the 18-acre property for several years. The YMCA had been using an open, grassy area for youth sports and other outdoor programs, and 10 acres of woods had been used for park district programming.

Betts said the restoration idea started when ODNR announced in 2019 that it was providing H2Ohio grants for wetland restoration, and Christina Kuchle, northwest region scenic river manager with ODNR, started looking around for potential projects.

“Actually, we were contacted by Christina Kuchle requesting if we had any projects to submit for this brand-new grant they were going to administer,” Betts said. “We worked together to create this proposal.

“The Y had already approached us early on about the possibility of changing the management of the park,” Betts said. “This grant came in at just the right time.”

The park district was able to include the price of the property in the grant.

“No local money was used to purchase that property,” she said. “We like to bring in as much outside money — both state and federal — as we can.”

The park’s location made it ideal for the restoration project, Betts said.

“The park is situated between two creeks,” she said. “It met the standards that they were looking for as an upland and headwaters area. Those are critical components of the landscape for water quality.

“They were once regarded as waste areas because they couldn’t be farmed and you couldn’t put your house there,” she said. “Pioneers used them as a food source.”

But as years went on, more and more wetlands were drained and turned into farmland.

“Now we’re realizing the importance of those areas,” she said.

The grant application requested the purchase of property “for the protection, restoration and enhancement of existing wetlands that drain into Emerine Ditch, part of the headwaters of Wolf Creek, a primary tributary in the Sandusky River Watershed.”

Emerine Ditch watershed includes more than 1,200 acres of headwaters drainage for Wolf Creek. In turn, Wolf Creek consists of more than 73 square miles of watershed for the Sandusky River.

In the past, the application description said, a connected wetland had existed between the two headwater creeks of Wolf Creek and Emerine Ditch on either side of the Fruth property. Two parcels in the middle of the wetland were cleared of trees and tiled. One of those parcels was the Fruth property.

Construction will focus on wetland restoration and enhancement in the grass field area and woodland. Tile will be broken to allow for restoration of water levels below ground and planting of seeds, plugs and trees above ground to restore the area back to a wetland habitat.

Kuchle said the Fruth project is part of a larger statewide project to increase the number wetlands that filter water before it settles in Lake Erie, and part of that project is to monitor the wetlands’ effectiveness.

“Through H2Ohio, we have goals to restore wetlands,” Kuchle said.

The restored wetlands act as barriers to nutrient loading in streams as well as providing habitat for wildlife.

“That wetland specifically is going to be treating nutrient-laden runoff from agricultural lands before it goes to the ditch and before it goes into the state scenic river.”

“If we can construct the wetland to intercept the nutrient-laden water, and allow plants to process the nutrients, we can slow down the amount of nutrients getting into the water system,” Kuchle said.

The fewer nutrients that get into the water system, the fewer will end up in Lake Erie to cause problems such as harmful algal blooms.

“The property in that area possesses features that show historically it would have been a wetland, based on the soils in the area and the wet woods that are already there,” Kuchle said. “Sarah (Betts) has observed that when a heavy rainfall event occurs, water builds up in that area.”

The water then goes directly into the stream.

Kuchle said the Fruth Wetland will handle run-off from “a couple hundred acres” of farm fields.

Kuchle said it hasn’t been decided yet if the Fruth Wetland will be monitored as part of the state study, but a monitoring program is part of the whole project.

ODNR staff at Old Woman Creek Estuary is working on the monitoring program to test the effectiveness of various sizes of wetlands from large coastal wetland projects along Lake Erie to medium-sized projects and smaller projects.

“Construction can begin when the contractor and ground conditions are ready,” Betts said.

Davey Resource Group, the contractor for the project, has conducted site surveys and plant inventories, and developed a site plan. She said the company hopes to have the project finished this fall. However, not knowing how the nursery trade is being affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, planting might be delayed until next spring. Either way, she said the project would be completed within the ODNR requested scheduling parameters of June 2021.

Betts said people are welcome to visit the park now before construction begins, and then again after construction ends.

“Part of the process is putting in trails that go through the wetland,” she said.

However, Betts said project won’t be much to look at for a few years after construction because it will take a while for plants to grow.

“We get to watch the process of things growing and taking shape in the wetlands,” she said. “Anyone that plants a tree knows it takes a while to get a visual impact, but we hope the water quality impact will be much quicker.”

In addition to plants, she said a variety of bird species benefit from wetlands as well as amphibians and reptiles.

“We’re just excited to have it happen in a park in Seneca County,” she said. “People will benefit from this for years.”