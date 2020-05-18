By JILL GOSCHE

For the Review Times

TIFFIN — A Seneca County Fair official says leaders are waiting for what’s coming from the state level and are not making any rash decisions.

Brian Staib, vice president of Seneca County Agricultural Society, said they don’t want to jump into anything and are lucky to have 10 weeks before the fair.

He led Seneca County Agricultural Society’s meeting at Seneca County Fairgrounds last week.

This year’s Seneca County Fair is set for July 27-Aug. 2.

Dr. Todd Price, the fair’s veterinarian, is serving on a governor’s task force charged with coming up with fair recommendations and encouraged fair board members to look for recommendations.

The committee came up with ways that fairs can have youth shows and meet the governor’s guidelines, he said.

The group has discussed livestock shows, finances, camping, the sale, showmanship, skillathons and non-livestock exhibiting.

Price told fair directors to do what they’re doing, have a backup plan and give youths a chance, like they’re doing. Hopefully, he said, committee members will get something drawn up and get something through to the governor.

“Be patient,” he said.

Staib said it’s a pretty safe assumption that a normal fair is out this year. He said it’s the best case, and he doesn’t think it’s there.

Staib said the fair board would have to cut 30 percent of the grandstand admission in a best-case scenario, and there would be no rides. Ohio’s ride inspectors were furloughed, he said.

“Rides aren’t looking good anyway,” he said.

Junior Fair Coordinator Emily Gilliland presented tentative plans for Junior Fair programming. A proposal includes drive-in shows.

The fair is using a new sale program this year.

“We can generate those show bills very quickly now with this new program,” she said.

Gilliland said there had been a lot of discussion about the sale. Officials have discussed doing a virtual commercial sale or asking donors to give what they’d like.

She said she is not sure how many extra dollars a business is going to have this year to give at the sale.

In other business, the board:

• Voted to allow solid waste district recycling events at the fairgrounds July 11 and 18.

• Approved applying for an Ohio Fair Managers Association $50,000 grant to use for electrical upgrades. Staib said the fair board no longer has to match funds.

• Approved a five-year contract with annual payment for billboards. Advertising for this year is on hold.

• Approved a request to allow qualifying horse racing at the fairgrounds with the governor’s approval.

• Discussed the Company’s Coming flowerbed contest and learned it still would occur.