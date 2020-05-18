By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Assistance continues to roll in to help people in Fostoria and the surrounding area put food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only is another food distribution scheduled for Friday in the south parking lot of Fostoria Elementary School, but three sessions of “Jam the Van” will take place during the next three weeks at different locations in the city, where citizens can make donations to benefit the Fostoria Sharing Kitchen and Pantry Plus of Seneca County.

While a 40,000 pounds of supplies will come from the West Ohio Food Bank in Lima for residents to drive through and pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday on the school campus, the “Jam the Van” stops will assist in restocking the Sharing Kitchen, 321 N. Main St., and Pantry Plus, 115 S. Main St., both of which supply food to the needy regularly.

Libra Martin, who heads the First Call for Help Fostoria program for the United Way of Fostoria, said the name “Jam the Van” came from Pantry Plus Executive Director Stacy LaFountain, who brainstormed with Mayor Eric Keckler to get idea the off the ground.

The first session is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Geary Family YMCA, 154 W. Center St., where donors can bring non-perishable food items, toiletries and cleaning supplies in an attempt to load up Pantry Plus’ van with goods for both Pantry Plus and the Sharing Kitchen. Volunteers will unload items from donors’ vehicles and into the van.

“We’d been hearing individuals ask what things can be given to help,” Martin said. “We think this is a great way, where individuals can just drive up, and volunteers will come up and get the items out of their car and put them in the van. Then, basically, all items will be distributed equally between Pantry Plus and the Sharing Kitchen so they can restock their shelves and continue to help individuals in the community.”

The second Jam the Van will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 26 at Kroger, 126 W. High St. The last session is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 3 at Save-A-Lot, 895 N. Countyline St.

Martin said she hopes each date results in at least one full van to split between the Sharing Kitchen and Pantry Plus.

“I think if we’re able to ‘Jam the Van’ multiple times, that surely will replenish Pantry Plus and Sharing Kitchen tremendously, which is what they need,” Martin said. “I, as a community member and in my position at first Call for Help, greatly appreciate both of these agencies and what they’ve been doing.

“With First Stop for Help, it’s my duty to be able to connect people with the appropriate resources. It’s been really nice to be able to connect them with the Sharing Kitchen, with Pantry Plus. And during the pandemic, things have still been able to be done successfully and in a safe manner.”

Friday’s food distribution will again involve members of the Lima unit of the Ohio National Guard loading items into trunks, seats and hatches of vehicles, with drivers and passengers not having to leave their vehicles.

Vehicles will be directed into the parking lot, with recipients being asked not to arrive prior to 10:15 a.m. Volunteers will check adult family representatives’ photo identifications and residences. No more than two families may be represented in each vehicle.

The West Ohio Food Bank typically supplies a variety of items, ranging from dairy items to meat and canned goods.

For more information, contact First Call for Help Fostoria at 419-435-2555.