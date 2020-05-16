BOWLING GREEN — The annual Wood County Humane Society Benefit Garage Sale, postponed from May 21-23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 4-6, the weekend prior to Labor Day.

The dates are pending any further orders from the Ohio Department of Health regarding gatherings of large groups.

To assist in recouping lost income due to the virus, an online giving event is being planned to supplement the garage sale.

“We are very saddened at having to move the sale from our traditional ‘weekend before Memorial Day” time slot,'” said Stephanie Ringler, co-coordinator of the sale. “It’s been a tradition for 2½ decades. We are, however, confident that our loyal garage sale-goers will be out in full force in September and continue to look for ways to support the Wood County Humane Society.”

As a non-profit organization, the Wood County Humane Society is dependent on fundraisers and donations to maintain operations at the Minnebelle Conley Shelter on Van Camp Road. The garage sale is one the society’s largest fundraisers and brought in more than $19,400 in sales, with another $1,200 in underwriting support in 2019, leaving a net profit of more than $18,000.

All of the funding was used for shelter operations.

To help mitigate the shortfall of a rescheduled sale, the coordinators of the annual benefit sale are planning an online giving event titled “The ‘Garage-Sale-Less’ Garage Sale.” This online-giving event will allow garage-sale customers the opportunity to financially support the society and shelter operations.

According to Erin Moore, shelter manager, the shelter is treating eight heartworm positives this month, has six animals to be spayed/neutered and has a specialized surgery scheduled for a dog, leaving a possible bill in the thousands.

“Income from the sale is worked into the budget every year; it’s imperative we help make up the shortfall from not having the sale in May,” said Joe Schroeder, co-coordinator of the sale. “Please consider giving in this way to help make up the few months’ difference in income until we hopefully have the sale in September.”

To donate to the Humane Society’s “Garage-Sale-Less Garage Sale,” go to www.facebook.com/wchsohio. The link for online giving will be posted May 20-25. Donations can also be sent to the society by check payable to “WCHS” and mailed to 801 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402. “Garage Sale” should be noted on the donation line.