ARCADIA — The Arcadia Board of Education approved spending more than $1 million for an overhaul of the school’s parking lot and the construction of a vestibular colored walkway during Thursday night’s meeting.

The price of the parking lot work will run $807,000, with the walkway costing $226,000, Superintendent Bruce Kidder said.

Kidder said Saturday will bring basically an all-day process of videotaping this year’s graduates in small groups due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said a wider-spread celebration in the village is hoped to be scheduled at a later date.

Other expenditures approved included 38 computers at $24,655.

The board passed a superintendent’s proposal to pay spring supplemental contracts at 100 percent.

The board approved the hiring of Hannah Reinbolt as an intervention specialist, pending proper certification, and approved the Expanded Curriculum Services Agreement between Arcadia Local Schools and the Hancock County Educational Service Center for the services of Chelsea Bodnarik for implementing the Ohio Improvement Process at an estimated cost of $17,821.44 for the 2020-21 school year.

A one-year contract extension with the Arcadia Teachers Organization was approved for July 1 of this year through June 30, 2021.

Also, the Support Staff Salary Schedule from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2021, was approved.