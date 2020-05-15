The first Fostoria Farmers’ Market of the season is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets in downtown Fostoria.

The theme will be “Let’s go gardening” and will be sponsored by Creative Concepts Landscaping.

Also available will be spring flowers, vegetable starts and unique planters, along with baked goods, gourmet coffee and pastries; homemade jellies, soaps, lotions; handmade cards, jewelry and pottery; decorative items, barn quilts and painted glass; concrete geese, doll clothes and birdhouses, honey and maple syrup products; hand-sewn items, including aprons, kitchen towels, hair bows and masks; dog treats; natural healing and fitness products; Scentsy and Jamie Johnson’s Tasty Dogs.

The Farmers’ Market is sponsored by the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club, Ltd., and the Review Times.

For more information, visit the Fostoria Farmers’ Market on Facebook, email fostoriamarket@yahoo.com or call 419-435-1718.