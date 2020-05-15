EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Kaubisch Memorial Public Library will offer curbside service four days a week beginning Tuesday.

The service will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Each card-holder receives up to five holds, and the library will make phone calls to make pickup arrangements.

Holds will be limited to what can be found in the local library, so patrons are asked to continue to return items that specifically belong to Kaubisch so as many holds as possible can be filled.

Patrons are reminded that the curbside service will be used to provide checked-out items only. Returned materials should go into the book drop at the rear of the library.

As patrons are not allowed inside, library personnel will offer to browse the shelves to pick out items for patrons who are uncertain of what they want, whether it’s books, movies or music.

More information is available on the library’s website and Facebook page. Patrons can also call 419-435-2813 with questions.