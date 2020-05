Fostoria City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom teleconferencing.

The Fostoria Finance Committee meeting will precede the city council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The public meeting may be accessed through the following links:

For the finance committee: https://zoom.us/j/94684744248?pwd=aHM5Z1d4TisxYnZGVkNkc1cvS0dZdz09

For the city council meeting: https://zoom.us/j/91550705347?pwd=cXB1YzJwbTdmMlBraWJmcFVrVXRqUT09.