EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

By MICHAEL HARRINGTON

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Put-in-Bay will open up to visitors with safety protocols in place to protect guests and residents from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The island decided to open up to visitors Friday after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the schedule and guidelines for reopening restaurants.

“Starting May 15, new cleaning protocols will allow many of your favorite island eating establishments to serve you outside,” according to a news release from the Put-in-Bay Path Forward, a committee comprised of island leaders coming up with ways to reopen the island.

The committee said it’s following all the COVID-19 guidelines set out by the state of Ohio and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Businesses are bringing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) ashore, and creating safeguards to keep visitors to the island safe and healthy.

The new release states island residents and employees will wear face coverings, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing, and it asks guests to the island to show the same courtesy.

“We can still have a vacation rental industry,” said Paul Jeris, an island business owner and member of the committee. “People can rent out a place on the island and enjoy what we have to offer. There may not be the parties or large gatherings, but they can still fish, barbecue in their small groups, watch the sunsets and enjoy what Ohio and the island has to offer.”

The news release stated the island is slowly reopening and the committee promised to do everything to ensure people have a fun trip while remaining safe.

The Miller Ferry started operating trips to the island Monday, and the Jet-Express will begin offering trips in mid-May.

Jeris said people wouldn’t even have to get out of their cars on the Miller Ferry if they were concerned about social distancing.

Private marinas are already accepting reservations, and the airport and township parks are open.

On Friday, the golf cart rentals, the village docks, certain retail shops and takeout and outside seating at restaurants will open.

On May 21, restaurants will start offering dine-in services to groups of up to 10 people to maintain their limit on group gatherings.

Jeris expects people to be ready to visit the island, but he also understands if certain people still want to abide by stricter standards.

“There’s a crosspoint of people who take the virus seriously, who are worried about government overreach and who are concerned about economic devastation,” Jeris said. “If you want to stay quarantined to feel safe, that’s your option, but hopefully, people will feel safe to travel in Ohio, and we want to be one of those choices.”