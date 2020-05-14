By JILL GOSCHE

For the Review Times

A Fostoria man who was accused of going to a gender reveal party uninvited, pulling a handgun and pointing it at people has been indicted by a Seneca County grand jury.

Alejandro C. Baker, 19, was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

Fostoria Police Department officers had been sent to 1140 Sandusky St. for a report of a disturbance.

People told a police officer that Baker came uninvited to a gender reveal party, got mad and started arguing with people, court records state.

Baker allegedly pulled a handgun, pointed it at a woman and her 4-year-old daughter, and said, “I’m not afraid to shoot,” they state.