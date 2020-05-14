TIFFIN — Seneca County Board of Elections personnel will host a Facebook livestream Monday for the panel’s official canvass, which will include the release of the official results of the recent primary election.

Elections board members and staff will conduct the official count of the March 17/April 28 primary election during the meeting, which is slated to begin at 5:15 p.m.

A Facebook livestream will begin just before the meeting starts so residents can view the process and learn the official results. It can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/yb63q2d3, or by visiting the Seneca County Board of Elections page on Facebook. You do not need to be a member of Facebook to use the link.

Unofficial results were released on April 28 and can be viewed at https://senecacountyohio.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/REVISEDSeneca-2020P-Unofficial-results.pdf?fbclid=IwAR26o7PxQfHTrRbyHivRtRSANVGewKLv7E9vrg5NnC3FwD-KO40rVeLC7o

The official canvass will include rulings on 168 provisional ballots. The board also could have received as many as 547 outstanding absentee ballots, which will be valid if they were postmarked by April 27 and received by May 8.

Traditionally candidates, media members and interested residents would attend the meeting at the elections office, but people are being encouraged to watch the stream to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Questions can be emailed to county Public Relations Coordinator Jimmy Flint at JFlint@senecacountyohio.gov.