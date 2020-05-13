EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

There is no doubt that businesses have been negatively impacted, to varying degrees, by the coronavirus pandemic.

With all that is being done on the national and state levels, local officials have decided to offer a local assistance program to small businesses in Fostoria. The Community Improvement Corporation of Fostoria, in partnership with the Fostoria Economic Development Corporation, the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Fostoria have developed a Small Business RLF Microloan Program.

“In working to diversify our economic development efforts in support of entrepreneurs and small business, we identified a gap in our current local funding sources and had been working over the last few months to create a locally controlled small-business revolving loan fund,” said Renee Smith, president of the Community Improvement Corporation and the Fostoria Economic Development Corporation. “Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, we have worked to alter that outlined program to assist with the unprecedented issues currently facing our small businesses.”

The partners involved had already begun the process of creating a Small Business Revolving Loan Fund, which would allow local small businesses capital for startup and expansion designed to grow and strengthen the local economy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leadership took immediate action to work with the city administration and Fostoria City Council to expedite legislation to have this money available immediately, as opposed to a few months from now. The Small Business Revolving Loan Fund has been altered to the current situation to create a Small Business Recovery Microloan Program. The purpose of the Microloan Program is to provide local small businesses with a zero-interest loan to assist them during this national emergency or to assist the affected business during its reopening process.

“This funding is a stopgap for our small, local businesses who are most vulnerable during this time,” Sarah Stephens Krupp, chamber/small-business director of the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “This program demonstrates our local leadership stepping up and offering what we can to assist and potentially save our small businesses from closing their doors permanently.”

Eligible applicant businesses must be for-profit, have five or fewer full-time employees and be located within Fostoria city limits. Microloan funds may be used for working capital, inventory, staffing, utilities and related costs.

The funding is available to assist businesses in weathering the current national emergency and as they reopen. However, businesses can only utilize this funding one time, so all potential applicants are being asked to evaluate when the funding would be most beneficial.

Loans are capped at $5,000, with repayment beginning in January 2021 over a three-year period. The deadline for the microloan requests is July 1. These loans are designed to supplement larger funding programs available through the state and federal governments, the Small Business Administration and other financial institutions.

“These are unprecedented times for us as a community and a nation,” Fostoria Mayor Eric Keckler said. “I am glad we have these resources and this leadership in place to create, implement and support an initiative like this.”

Loan applications are available online at www.fostoriaedc.org and www.fostoriaohio.org. All applications must be submitted via email to fostoriaed@aol.com and Sarah@FostoriaChamber.com.

Applying businesses are asked to assess all resources currently available. A number of programs are available now and probably will be more in the future. Staff will work with any Fostoria small business to help determine which programs are best at this time.