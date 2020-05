TIFFIN — The Seneca County Board of Elections will meet at 5:15 p.m. Monday to conduct the official count of the March 17/April 28 primary election and any other business that comes before the board.

The meeting will be at the Seneca County Board of Elections office, located at 71 S. Washington St. Suite 1101, Tiffin.

The meeting will be livestreamed. More information on how to view the official count will be provided soon.