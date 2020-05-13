EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

It’s going to take more than a pandemic to halt Fostoria’s traditional Farmers’ Markets.

Fostoria Garden Club President Carol Kinn believed it would be inappropriate to conduct one the day after Gov. Mike DeWine lifted Ohio’s stay-at-home order regarding the coronavirus pandemic. But she’s done her homework and gotten measures in order for a Farmers’ Market to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the grassy area at Main and Tiffin streets.

“We are excited,” Kinn said. “It’s just such a good thing for Fostoria and the vendors. This is the Garden Club’s biggest moneymaker. Everything we earn at the Farmers’ Market just goes back into the city.”

Indeed, club members did some cleanup work around town last Friday, and spring-themed banners it purchased were hoisted onto downtown lampposts on Tuesday. Flowers will be planted in the city on Tuesday.

The Farmers’ Market, sponsored by Creative Concepts Landscaping, is set to have more than 30 vendors, some of which are accepting online orders in advance for pickup on Saturday.

Social distancing will be exercised and some other figurative hoops will have to be jumped through, but it will, at heart, be the same Farmers’ Market that Fostoria and area residents have become used to experiencing.

“I’ve been in communication with (Commissioner) Beth Schweitzer of the Seneca County Health Department and she says our big, open space that we have is a big benefit to us,” Kinn said. “We can really spread people out. We reviewed all the guidelines, the modifications from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. We are asking that seniors come to the market early, between 9 and 10. All the vendors have to wear masks. We will paint arrows on the grass and encourage people to walk in one direction.

“Our booths have to be spaced at least 6 feet apart, and I plan to space them a little farther apart than that. There will be hand sanitizers there. We do have an online site on Facebook. … Some of the vendors have posted their items for sale and people have placed orders just to pick them up on Saturday.”

The day will be missing some sidelights.

“We’re disappointed that we can’t have any music or games or activities for kids, but that’s one of the rules — no extra activities allowed” Kinn said. “Hopefully, customers and people will understand they might have to do a little more walking than they normally do.”

Those seeking Senior Farmers’ Market Vouchers in Fostoria must apply to the regional that represents the county in which one lives.

Those living in Seneca County should contact the North Central Office on Aging about applications for the program at 567-247-7101. The application can also be completed online at www.aaa5ohio.org.

In Wood County, the Toledo Area Office on Aging can be reached at 800-472-7277. The application can be completed online at areaofficeonaging.com.

Hancock County residents can call the Lima office at 419-222-7723 or complete the application online at www.aaa3.org.

The vouchers are good for produce and honey items and can be used only at farmers’ markets or farm stands.

For more information, visit the Fostoria Garden Club’s Facebook page.