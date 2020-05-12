EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

BOWLING GREEN — Public Broadcasting Station WBGU is offering area high schools free airtime to recognize their senior classes as schools in Ohio and across the country are working to celebrate the Class of 2020 in a time of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.

This airtime can be up to 28 minutes long, but may be shorter. It’s up to each individual school. This provides a way for families across the region to be able to celebrate their seniors together while at a safe distance, particularly for those in areas with poor or no internet connectivity where a virtual graduation ceremony would leave many excluded.

“WBGU-PBS is proud to offer this needed community service during this difficult time,” said Tina Simon, WBGU general manager. “We want everyone in our 19-county broadcast area to be able to see their senior graduate and celebrate this milestone.”

This airtime could include a message from the high school principal, a video recording of the graduation speech from the class valedictorian or designated class speaker, a recording of a high school official reading the name of each graduating senior or a photo montage.

All broadcasts on WBGU-PBS are governed by non-commercial rules and regulations through the Federal Communications Commission. Content that does not meet editorial guidelines cannot be broadcast.

To reserve a spot, email WBGU-PBS General Manager Tina Simon (tsimon@bgsu.edu) by May 18. Files will be due June 3. For more information, see the Senior Salute Frequently Asked Questions at wbgu.org/senior-salute/.

For more information about WBGU, visit www.wbgu.org.