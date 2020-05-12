By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang on Monday night introduced the board of education to a proposed personalized learning program to benefit certain students in their learning.

Sprang and others in the school system have been working toward presenting it to the school board for adoption for the 2020-21 school year, the superintendent said during a work session in the Fostoria Junior/Senior High cafeteria.

The PTP would be an extension of the school’s current online “A-Plus” program.

“We have to make some transitions with our software with that anyway, so this is the next version,” he said.

Sprang said a PLP is a learning format that takes place entirely online to assist those who do not benefit from a traditional learning environment. He said Fostoria schools would be adopting it for grades 4 through 12.

“Basically, it’s going to be an online platform where you can have all your math courses, all your science courses, foreign language, English,” Sprang said. “You can have a regular curriculum, but doing it online.”

He said, “We don’t want it to be easy. But we want (students) to be successful.”

Separately, Sprang said that with classes not being conducted on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meal distribution program, which provides eligible students with breakfast and lunch for seven days, has gone well with distributions taking place on Mondays and Thursdays.

Regarding the distribution of grades at the end of the school year, youngsters in grades through 4 will be on a pass-fail system for the final quarter, while those in grades 5-12 will receive letter grades for the final quarter, which will be averaged into their grades for the previous three quarters for a final mark. There will be no final exams, he said.

Sprang said the pandemic resulted in the cancellations of a sixth-grade camp and a trip to the Dominican Republic for a group of students and faculty. He said possibilities of rescheduling are being looked into.

The superintendent also noted that masks have been ordered to be worn by anyone in the school buildings.

The board of education is scheduled to be meet in its regular session at 6 p.m. on May 18.