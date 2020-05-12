EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

By SCOTT COTTOS

staff writer

Fostoria’s Memorial Day activities have fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Nusser, past commander of Fostoria’s American Legion Post 73, said Monday morning that a recent conversation with Mayor Eric Keckler prompted the May 25 ceremony at Fountain and St. Wendelin cemeteries to be at least postponed until a later date with the possibility of cancellation remaining.

Nusser said the American Legion was in charge of coordinating this year’s collaboration of veterans organizations for the city’s Memorial Day program.

The Memorial Day ceremony joins other functions that have been at least altered due to the highly contagious and sometimes deadly virus that has shown a propensity to have the most serious effects on older citizens.

“I talked to the mayor and he agreed that it wouldn’t be a good, appropriate time,” Nusser said. “We decided that if things get better, maybe we’ll do something later in the year. There are a lot of things in Fostoria that will probably be canceled. Memorial Day always seems to be the kickoff of the summer, so we’ll try later on later on this year. Maybe the Fourth of July, maybe not. We’ll see how things go.”

Nusser said he hopes that a ceremony can eventually be conducted that, in addition to the veterans, recognizes those who have been on the front lines of combatting the virus.

“I think this year it’s going to have to be a grander celebration,” he said. “That remains to be seen. But the veteran thing on Memorial Day, we’ve put off at least until a later date. And if things get too conflicting, we’ll just try again next year.”

Nusser said a delay in the arrival of American flags kept volunteers from decorating the graves of veterans at both cemeteries on Monday, but he expects that to be taken care of in a matter of days.

“We’ll do the graves and get that part of it done,” he said. “That isn’t going to cause any disruptions, doing that. That’s always volunteers that do that and we thank them, of course.”