COLUMBUS — Seniors Ashtyn Wolph of Hopewell-Loudon and Justen Stoner of Arcadia will be among 84 Ohio students to be honored today during the 31st annual annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program.

According to a news release from the Ohio Educational Serivce Center Association, the awards program, named in honor of Franklin B. Walter, Ohio’s 31st state superintendent of public instruction, was established in 1989 “to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities.”

One senior from each Ohio county was eligible for the honor. Wolph represents Seneca County, while Stoner represents Hancock County.

Wolph, who has been taking lessons in oboe, piano, saxophone and guitar, plans to major in music performance at Heidelberg University.

Stoner plans to study pre-med at Ohio State University.

Wood County’s winner was Eastwood’s Lucas Pease, who plans to study aerospace engineering at the University of Cincinnati.

Eligible applicants must be a high school senior enrolled in a public school within an ESC’s service regional. Recipients were required to “demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and community service as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school and community activities and awards.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, today’s event will take place virtually through two-way interactive video and live-streamed on the Association’s YouTube Channel. Lt. Gov. John Husted will be the keynote speaker.