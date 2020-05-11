EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

The coronavirus pandemic precipitated a case of identity theft against Chief Keith Loreno’s Fostoria Police Division.

Loreno, in his seventh year as Fostoria’s chief, certainly wants his officers to continue to be visible and accessible in the city even as society battles a highly contagious and sometimes deadly illness.

But it’s having to be done in a way that’s unfamiliar to the division and the community, with officers being unable to take part in functions such as speaking to groups or interacting with youngsters every day on school grounds.

“It’s not us,” Loreno said. “It’s just not the normal us. We want to be out there engaging. Our officers would stop in to businesses — just stop in and see how they’re doing and introduce themselves. We’re not even doing that. It’s a terrible time to promote public relations. But, you know, we’re certainly not avoiding anyone. You just can’t get into those groups. We’re just trying to honor directives. It’s a tough year.”

It’s a 180-degree turn from what Loreno has emphasizing during a time when much of the country finds its citizenry at odds with the police.

“It’s probably the most unique time for law enforcement, with the fact that we’ve really been pushing for engagement in the community, for more openness, more activities with the community, with police relations and everything,” he said. “And all of a sudden, this big brake gets put on.

“You know, you have social distancing. You’re not allowed to sponsor events, we’re not allowed to go to these public meetings and events and everything, so it’s been tough.”

Part of the irony is May 10-16 this year is recognized as National Police Week. President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962. Police Week has been recognized each year during the week that includes May 15 since then, to honor, recognize and remember law enforcement personnel.

While a public ceremony typically takes place in the city during Police Week, Mayor Eric Keckler said the current circumstances have rendered such recognition as unlikely.

Though the methods have changed, at least for the time being, Loreno wants that community visibility to continue.

“Our biggest thing is we want to continue with the presence out there — high profiling as far as cruisers around, that people see we’re out there,” he said. “Even though you follow the media and … the governor’s orders and that, we still want that presence out there, that people know we’re still approachable, we’re still here cleaning the area if you need us.

“But, again, it’s such an odd time because we’re really not going out of our way to go up to talk to people, and that’s difficult for the guys. We’ve become so much more social and approachable and all of a sudden, it’s ‘Don’t get close to me.’ I guess, really, it’s just an anomaly that none of us have really experienced.”

Capt. Daniel Dell has noticed a different atmosphere in the city during the pandemic.

“It’s strange,” he said. “It’s hard to see businesses closed. I would say, actually, our calls probably haven’t increased at all. It’s actually probably gone down. It’s definitely different.

“It’s probably different for everybody. It’s just a different time. It’s kind of strange to go into Kroger and see people wearing masks or to have to worry about putting a mask on yourself.”

Loreno said the department has had its facility and cruisers disinfected as part of an entirely new way of conducting law enforcement.

“This pandemic has changed the way we do everything,” he said. “Our community engagement has changed. Our ability to take people to jail has changed. How they’re coming to court has changed. How we’re doing traffic enforcement has changed. Just visitors to the building — the building is really closed down.

“And my personality is I like to go visit people, go to other agencies, stay very engaged. Trust me, I’m going stir crazy, not being able to do those things. And as the chief, I’m sick and tired of conference calls and Zoom meetings because I’m old school. I like to be physically there so I can talk to the people and network. So, it’s changed every aspect, from patrol all the way to the top, it’s not the same.”

But, as so often happens, a silver lining can be found.

“I think the community’s kind of come together,” Dell said. “We’re seeing or hearing of people making homemade masks for people, donating their time, their efforts, their material to make the masks. Most people I know are just giving them away. We’ve had people donate sanitation wipes up here, looking out for us. It’s kind of nice to see the good that’s come out of this. I think, for the most part, the vast majority, everybody’s been excellent.”

Said Loreno: “People, toward us, have really been good. They’ll wave. We’ve received some cards. We’ve had people come up and provide us with meals. People are trying to do this out of the goodness of their hearts because there are more good people than not. Unfortunately, on the law enforcement side, sometimes we don’t get to see that side of people. But I can tell you that during this, we’ve seen a lot of that out of people.”

Along with Loreno and Dell, the police division’s administration includes Capt. Pat Brooks and sgts. Kent Reinbolt, Duke Campbell and Gabe Wedge.

The detective bureau includes Shilo Frankart and Brandon Bell.

The patrol division includes Don Dennis, Lucas Elchert, Brett Bethel, Just Kiser, Chad Marchetto, Adam Nelson, Colin Taggart, Brian Miller, Brooks Hall, Jennifer Muro, Jerome Arnold, Adam Bour, Tim Ink and Nate Elliott.

The communications staff includes Karen Nesbitt, Moira White and Brandy Smith. The records clerk is Penny Drake.

Patrol officer Dennis handles K-9 Marley.