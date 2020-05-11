EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

TIFFIN — Seneca County Fair officials are holding off before making a decision about this year’s fair.

Members of the executive committee of Seneca County Agricultural Society met last week to discuss this year’s event, set for July 27-Aug. 2.

Members are not making a decision before June.

Member Dave Hoover questioned how the board would keep people away from each other and how it was going to pay the bills.

President Bruce Henney has contacted an insurance agent to inquire whether the board would have to increase its liability insurance if it would hold the fair.

Vice President Brian Staib said he didn’t know how officials can do anything if the 10-person social distancing restriction isn’t lifted.

Suggestions for operating a fair include ticket takers and sellers maintaining a 6-foot social distance; workers wearing facial coverings and gloves; selling admission tickets in advance; providing hand sanitizer or wash stations at gates; not allowing seating in halls; controlling the flow of people; promoting front service on food trailers; and reducing the number of rides.

Staib outlined three Junior Fair scenarios, with the first being holding the fair on as normal.

Another situation involved each animal species having a one-day show, the gates being closed and each exhibitor being allowed a certain number of people to observe.

The third scenario would entail projects being completed through posters, if the fair is shut down completely.

Henney outlined the number of projects this year: 211 feeders, 61 sheep, 192 goats, 165 swine, 220 poultry, 10 dairy, four llamas and 195 rabbits.

The numbers could change with FFA projects.