The Fostoria Board of Education will conduct a work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m., May 18, with both gatherings taking place in the Fostoria Junior/Senior High School cafeteria.

Board action will not be taken at the work session; board action will take place at the regular meeting.

In order to comply with social distancing requirements and limiting group gatherings to no more than 10 people, public attendance will be accomplished virtually via Zoom Video Communication.

Anyone wishing to attend virtually should email Superintendent Andrew Sprang, asprang@fostoriaschools.org, for the link to the meeting.