Going nowhere

Bus drivers for Fostoria City Schools have missed the children they regularly transport since the state closed schools several weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they gathered Thursday outside the East Fremont Street garage for photographs of them holding signs greeting the students and wishing them well. The above sign held by Brenda Rumschlag bears a mask-wearing character with the words "Class of 2020 Good Luck." More photos taken by Assistant Transportation Coordinator Alisha Swartzmiller will be posted on the Fostoria City Schools Facebook page.