F-16s from the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing fly over ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Thursday afternoon. Members of the Fostoria Police Division and health care workers watched from the hospital parking lot. The flyby was a salute to front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and "to lift the spirits and morale of our fellow Ohioans," according to a National Guard news release. (Photo provided)