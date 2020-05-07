EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

COLUMBUS — Ohio State University Extension will continue its teleworking plan for all employees and keep OSU Extension offices closed until further notice, a news release from the extension said.

This remains in accordance with Ohio State University’s decision that all university employees, with the exception of essential facilities workers, should continue teleworking and remain off campus, practice physical distancing and take all other precautions to stay safe.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton recently extended Ohio’s stay at home order through May 29. While some businesses and organizations throughout the state are starting to reopen as of early May, the extension office in each county will remain closed through July 6, unless a decision is made by Ohio State to return sooner.

“While we are considering the guidance from the governor’s office and are paying attention to how our local community leaders are planning for reopening businesses, we are following the university’s lead on the transition planning process and are still intending to telework for the near future while ensuring we are meeting the needs of our clientele and community partners,” said Jackie Kirby Wilkins, OSU Extension interim director.

“We are looking at a phased transition over time, and we have a transition team in place to ensure we have a comprehensive plan for the safe return of our employees and clientele,” Wilkins said.

Per a previous Ohio State decision, all university in-person events are still canceled through July 6, and extension activities planned through July 6 will continue to be held virtually or canceled.

Ohio State will continue to evaluate and update plans based on evolving conditions with COVID-19.