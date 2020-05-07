EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

F-16s from the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing will be flying over Fostoria today as part of Operation American Resolve.

The flyby is a salute to front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and “to lift the spirits and morale of our fellow Ohioans,” the Air National Guard reported.

The flyover is estimated to be over Fostoria at 1:58 p.m. and Tiffin at 2 p.m.

All flights will be conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on mission needs or inclement weather.

Residents are encouraged to observe the flybys from home and avoid congregating in large groups in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.