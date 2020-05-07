EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

FINDLAY — The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will offer curbside service at the Main Library beginning Tuesday.

Patrons may call the library at 419-422-1712 Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to make a reservation for curbside service. Staff will be available to answer calls.

Curbside service will be offered at the Arlington branch Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 1 and 4 p.m. Patrons may call the Arlington branch at 419-365-5755 to make a reservation for curbside service. Additionally, the book drops at both locations are unlocked.

Patrons will be able to use curbside service to pick up their holds as they become available. Books, movies and music are available.

The library is following the latest guidelines available regarding safe handling of library material. Those currently includes a 72-hour quarantine on returned material, based on recommendations from the CDC and Hancock Public Health. A short delay should be expected on returned items being cleared from one’s library account. The library continues to be fine free for overdue materials.

In-person library services will return as appropriate based on guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health and Hancock Public Health. Virtual services, including virtual programming and virtual chat services, will continue at this time. Digital materials are always available from the Ohio Digital Library, hoopla and other databases on www.findlaylibrary.org