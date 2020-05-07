Home Local News Honoring seniors Advertisement || Local NewsTrending News Honoring seniors By Review TImes - May 7, 2020 8 New Riegel Schools have placed a banner for each of its 29 seniors in front of the school to honor them. The spirit rock was also painted to say “Thanks NRHS” and “2020” on the back. New Riegel Local Schools is also highlighting one senior each day for 29 days on their Facebook page. (Photo by Scott Scherf / The Review Times) Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News Attention mask makers Local News Library to offer curbside service Local News National Guard flying by today TRENDING Honoring seniors May 7, 2020 Attention mask makers May 7, 2020 Fostoria government weathering pandemic May 6, 2020