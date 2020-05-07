EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Cover-ups aren’t normally desirable occurrence.

But it’s all good in regard to the Great Fostoria Cover-Up.

The idea, hatched by a collaboration of several entities, is to make facemasks available to the public free of charge through a program that’s set to begin this weekend as the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of transmission continues.

“This is for the general public, for people who need them,” Tim Yenrick, executive director of the Geary Family YMCA, said. “We’re doing a collection for the community and whatever we get in a month, we’ll distribute out to the community.”

People who are making masks are being asked to drop them off at one of six sites in the city. Representatives of the YMCA will collect and launder them through June 19, and the United Way of Fostoria will then be in charge of distributing them throughout the community.

In addition to the YMCA and the United Way, the city of Fostoria, the Fostoria Economic Development Corporation and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital are taking part.

“The Fostoria Economic Development group and the city of Fostoria have a (committee regarding reopening the city),” Yenrick said. “Tom Borer (chief operating officer of ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital) is a part of that committee. He sent out an email to me and Evelyn (Marker, executive director) at the United Way, asking if we would help in collecting facemasks and contributing to people who need them — who might not be able to afford them or (for companies to provide to employees or visitors). Evelyn and I both said we’d be happy to do it.”

He added: “All we’re doing is asking if people are making masks and you need a place to donate them, go to one of the sites, and there will be a box there for them. We’ll collect them, we’ll clean them and then the United Way will make sure they get distributed out into the community.”

Yenrick said the YMCA has proper instructions for how to clean the masks and has posted instructions on how to make them on its Facebook page.

“Tom, from ProMedica, was good enough to give us the (Centers for Disease Control) information that they have on their website,” Yenrick said.

Kim Rickle of the YMCA arranged for drop-off boxes to be available at Kroger, Save A Lot, Rite Aid, Flippin’ Jimmy’s, Red’s Pizza and the Best Western hotel.

Masks are scheduled to be accepted through June 19, though “if we see that there’s a need beyond that, we’ll extend it,” Yenrick said.