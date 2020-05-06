EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Just as they are anywhere, things aren’t exactly the same in Fostoria’s city government during the coronavirus pandemic.

But, overall, the report on city operations since late March from Mayor Eric Keckler: “So far, so good.”

The mayor said during Tuesday night’s meeting of Fostoria City Council via Zoom teleconferencing that foot traffic in the municipal building has been controlled, and offices have continued to work efficiently as the virus prompted new ways of doing things.

“Our supervisors and all of our people who work with us have not panicked in this thing, and I think we’ve done fairly well at keeping business kind of as usual,” Keckler said. “… We’re discovering new things every day, but I think in the grand scheme of things, we’ve weathered it so far. We’ll see what happens next.”

Keckler said the municipal building remains closed to the general public, with the lone entrance being at the police division, where a buzzer system has been installed for general convenience. He said departments have been keeping people separated by dividing the times people are staffing the offices and by having employees working from home.

The mayor said he and Safety Service Director Deb Hellman have been trying to divide the times they are in their adjacent offices, and he credited Hellman with, in addition to her other duties, supplying workers from different departments with computers to facilitate working from home and patrolling the lower level of the building to prevent the presence of people who should not be inside.

Keckler said that interactions and transactions are, when possible, being conducted by phone, with drop boxes having been set up for citizens to handle business such as making payments.

Keckler, Hellman and Director of Finance Holly Cassady noted that expenses will be closely monitored as the financial effects of the pandemic continue to be felt.

Council member Greg Cassidy complimented Keckler on how the city has reacted to the unusual circumstances that the pandemic has created.

“Based on what I’ve observed and everything, you should be thanked, and Deb — and, really all city employees, for that matter, should be commended for dealing with this,” Cassidy said.

Council passed two ordinances after single readings Tuesday night: one renewing reinvestment agreements with Kroger and POET Biorefining and another adding, amending or repealing segments of traffic and general offenses codes.

Council President Steve Kauffman said the next council meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 19, would likely be conducted by Zoom, with hopes of reconvening in council chambers at the municipal building in June.

The Finance Committee is planning to meet via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on May 19. The Law and Ordinance Committee anticipates its next meeting to take place in June.