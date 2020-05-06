EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

TIFFIN — The Seneca County Title Department has re-opened to the general public. New procedures due to COVID-19 will be enforced:

• Appearances in the title department shall be limited to only the customer who needs to transact business.

• Appearances in the title department shall be limited to three customers in the lobby at one time.

• Masks/face coverings are encouraged to be worn.

• Social distancing of six feet shall be required.

• Title processing services are still available by mail. To ensure accurate transactions, call the Seneca County Title Department at 419-447-3433, The title department will be open Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call 419-447-3433.