By KATIE ANDERSON, EVAN BEVINS and SCOTT COTTOS

SPECIAL TO THE REVIEW TIMES

For 81-year-old Elizabeth Funk, who lives in an assisted living apartment just south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, social distancing has meant being confined to her room.

“At least I get out of the room three times a day to get food,” she said. “I understand that’s not the case for many places; I think that would be even worse.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends restricting all visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with end-of-life situations among the few exceptions.

Residents at Good Shepherd Home are not permitted to have visitors come in from outside the facility. But Executive Director Chris Widman said everyone concerned is trying to make do.

“We do have a lot of residents who do receive a lot of visitors,” he said. “So, when the governor put the restriction on visitors, it came to a shock to a lot of our residents and their families. So, we see a lot of visits through the window. We still have a lot of families who will drop off, I’ll call it a care package, for the residents. That might be a milkshake from Twisters or it might be a favorite sandwich from Arby’s. We’re getting lots of that. So, families are still trying to stay involved with our residents.

“Our staff has done an amazing job of assisting with FaceTime and other electronical means of communicating. We have a lot of that going on. Certainly the telephone is being used frequently, and the old-time cards and letters are helping also.

“I think our staff has just really rallied around creative ideas and taking extra time to help with the technology. A lot of our residents are not skilled with technology, so our staff has been assisting with that.”

Still, the residents are no different than anyone else and may struggle with their emotions and mental well being due to the situation at hand.

“There’s no replacement for holding a loved one’s hand or giving them a hug,” Widman said. “The residents know we’re doing everything we can to provide as much for them as we can. Our staff is doing a lot of hand-holding and trying to be there for the residents when they’re down and to keep their spirits up.”

The residents, he said, have limited contact with one another, but the staff is trying to be as accommodating as possible.

“We’ll do different things in the hallways,” Widman said. “Instead of everyone gathering in the dining room, we might get two residents in the hallway to interact with each other or we’ll have other things of that nature. It’s hard. But there’s a lot of one-on-one interaction with our activities people.”

Generally, the facility is “moving along,” he said.

“We still are accepting residents, so there are still new people coming here to live with us,” Widman said. “Our staff has just been phenomenal — very loyal, very dedicated, very loving. They’re here every day, doing their best. One of the things we’re trying to teach our staff is not only to stay safe here at work, but to stay safe when they’re not here — when they go home, stay at home and follow all the rules so we can keep this disease out of here. As I share with them: This is serious stuff and it’s going to be around a while.”

While the novel coronavirus results in mild illness for many — and in some cases no symptoms at all — older adults and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe complications, including death, according to the CDC. As a result, outbreaks at long-term care facilities have been reported around the country over the last six weeks.

But those protective measures offer new challenges for the residents and the staffs caring for them.

“We know that folks in nursing homes, assisted living — they naturally will feel lonely,” said Teresa Morris, program director for the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “In the middle of this, those feelings are significantly increased.”

Studies have shown loneliness and isolation can increase the risk of dementia, stroke, coronary artery disease and even death, she said.

“While we understand the safety measures of it, (eliminating visitation) has really been the hardest part of all this,” said Lisa Haglund, interim chief executive officer of Heritage Ministries, a not-for-profit, faith-based organization that operates skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living facilities in New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Washington. “You’ve got to provide an alternative. Otherwise, what keeps people from slipping into depression?”

Going without visitation “changes the whole climate of how people engage with the outside world,” said Dr. Matthew McNabney, associate professor of medicine in the Johns Hopkins University Division of Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology.

Doing so affects residents’ ability to stay mentally engaged, which can manifest in a variety of ways, such as changes to eating and sleeping habits. Having their movements limited by efforts to prevent the spread of infection may discourage a resident from staying active, which can have a negative impact on their overall physical health, he said.

“Some of it’s more subtle, where people are maybe a little more confused,” McNabney said.

Funk lives at the Grand Residence of Upper St. Clair, Pa., where there used to be activities scheduled each day. She used to enjoy getting outside, and taking advantage of group van trips for shopping, luncheons or scenic drives.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, however, the place has changed.

“I can look out the window and see if it’s sunny, but that’s about it,” she said.

When residents eat, everyone has to sit at their own table to maintain social distance, she said. The staff still tries to have activities, like socially distant bingo and sharing daily jokes.

“They’re trying to think of things to keep us occupied,” Funk said. “It is difficult. I’m used to being alone, sort of.”

Funk’s husband of nearly 60 years, Jim Funk, died in February. At a time when Elizabeth would typically be relying on having family close by to help with that grieving process, they aren’t allowed to visit.

Even so, she still receives several phone calls and video visits from amily and grandchildren.

“Still, it’s not the same as physically visiting with someone,” she said. “Psychologically, it’s just knowing that you can’t go any place and no one can come see you. It’s very constricting and frustrating.”

Funk said she occupies her time by reading, playing games on a tablet and looking up songs to listen to.

“I sang in church choirs since I was 12,” she said. “I can’t sing anymore. Sometimes, I’ll think of a song I used to sing that I know all the words to, and I’ll sing it in my head.”

McNabney said family members can help with long-term care residents’ isolation, for example, “not just maintaining telephone contact but maybe intensifying it.” When communicating with a family member in long-term care, he suggested people focus on the positive by saying things like “We’re getting through this. We’re going to make it.”

He also suggested emphasizing looking forward to the next in-person visit.

“I think we can all be overwhelmed with the news and statistics,” McNabney said. “It can take on its own momentum, and it can spiral in a negative way.”

McNabney recommends family members and staff communicate and brainstorm ways to convey positive messages to residents.

Apps like Zoom and FaceTime can be used for interaction between families and residents. Residents with cognitive issues may need a little preparation if they are using the technology for the first time, McNabney said.

There may be added challenges for residents who have some level of dementia, with routines interrupted and staff members clad in protective equipment that may look more like a character out of a science fiction movie than a caregiver.

“When you’re prone to have some thoughts that maybe aren’t based in reality … it can feed right into that,” McNabney said.

He suggested using stickers or some other embellishment to make the equipment look less intimidating.

He also noted that carrying a picture of the staff member out of their gear — to reassure a resident that it’s still the same individual they usually see — could help, too.

McNabney said it’s also important to show concern and appreciation for long-term care staff. Some have been cast in a negative light because of outbreaks at facilities, but he said most are “doing the best they can with the most vulnerable people in our society.”

“This thing came upon us so fiercely and quickly,” he said. “If we can try to keep the morale of the staff up, it’s really going to have a positive impact on our residents.”