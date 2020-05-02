BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a telephone scam taking place in the area.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release on Thursday that it has received several reports of citizens receiving phone calls from a person claiming to be “Lt. Holland” and saying the citizen has an outstanding warrant and will be arrested if the citizen doesn’t handle the issues immediately. The caller then attempts to gain financial information.

The release said that while it is currently conducting more business via telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic, it does not try to serve warrants in that way.

Citizens receiving such calls are advised to inform the caller they know it is a scam and hang up.

For more information, contact Det. Lt. Rod Smith at 419-354-9682 or at rlsmith@co.wood.oh.us.