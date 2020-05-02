EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

Seneca County Park District has announced all park programs for the month of May have been canceled.

County parks remain open for walking, bird-watching, dog-walking and exercise from sunrise to sunset.

Social distancing is required and all dogs must be on a leash.

With spring comes wildflowers and this is the perfect time to snap some photos for the 20th Annual Seneca County Photo Contest, held in July.

Complete details about the photo contest are available at: www.senecacountyparks.com.