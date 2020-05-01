Photo provided
Employees of Good Shepherd Home sort through more than 200 donated masks Thursday. Members of the Helping Hands in Seneca County group made and donated masks, which, due to the coronavirus pandemic, are required to be worn by Good Shepherd Home employees while in resident areas and while interacting with residents. Residents are not required to wear them. The employees, from left, are Jerry Copeland, director of spiritual life; India Powell, Willows Hall nurse manager/case manager; and Beau Walters, administrator.