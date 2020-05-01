BOWLING GREEN — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants, partly in the Fostoria area, Tuesday through May 15.

Testing will be performed on hydrants in the area on Ohio 23 out of Fostoria north to the Charter Steel facility. Testing will be performed between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. If rust does appear on clothing, rust-removing chemicals may be obtained through the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office, located at 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information or to receive rust-removing chemicals, call (419) 354-9090, ext. 170 or (877) 354-9090 (toll free).