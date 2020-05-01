A Fostoria man was charged after allegedly kicking down a door of a residence, according to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.

Kejuan L. Hayes, 31, was charged with burglary, a second-degree felony, according to the court.

Fostoria Police Department received a call about a disturbance at 537 McDougal St. on Wednesday, and the caller reported Hayes kicked down the door of the residence and started chasing the resident out of the house and down the street, according to court records.

An officer found them near Caples Street and Stadium Drive.