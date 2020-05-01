TIFFIN — Seneca County Board of Commissioners discussed Thursday how office operations may change as parts of the state begin to reopen from the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioners met digitally via Zoom.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas said many offices will continue to be closed on Fridays for budgetary reasons until finances recover.

Gov. Mike DeWine has announced office activity can restart Monday. Commissioners tasked County Administrator Stacy Wilson with purchasing the necessary personal protective equipment (hand sanitizer, masks, cleaning wipes) to be able to gradually open offices to the public. Many offices have closed their lobbies and are conducting business via phone calls and e-mail.

Commissioner Mike Kerschner said this is likely to continue and he urged people to communicate and call ahead to conduct business with the county.

Elected officials and department heads across the county are taking the situation day-by-day and changes to operations are possible. The changes were made with safety and budgetary concerns in mind.

The board’s plan, which started being implemented two weeks ago, includes 20-percent decreases to salaries and wages in the General Fund to help meet the shortfall created by the pandemic. On Thursday, the board approved a replacement resolution that made some tweaks to the original. It includes about $1.9 million in reductions to the fund.

In other business, the board agreed to honor a previous agreement with the Seneca County Department of Job and Family Services to advance funding for a couple of new vehicles.

The board also heard from its Human Resources consultant, Aaron Weare, from ClemansNelson and Associates. Weare and Carol Kern, from the Seneca County Department of Job and Family Services, discussed unemployment compensation.

In new business, the board approved:

• A $50,000 supplemental appropriation for unemployment expenses.

• A fund-advance repayment to the county from the Wolf Creek Ditch Project Fund to the General Fund.

• Accepting the contract with Transportation Equipment Services Corp. for two eight-passenger, four-wheelchair vans on behalf of the Seneca County Opportunity Center.

• Authorizing Commissioner Shayne Thomas to sign the 2021 Workers Compensation Group Retrospective Rating Plan between the county and the County Commissioners Association of Ohio.