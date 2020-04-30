By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

The fourth year of the Micah Hyde Football Camp will have to wait.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the Fostoria High School graduate and Buffalo Bills safety and officials of his IMagINe for Youth foundation to pull the plug on this year’s event, which was scheduled for June 6 at Memorial Stadium.

The foundation announced the cancellation on social media Wednesday afternoon and Hyde confirmed it that evening in a telephone interview from his home in San Diego.

The camp annually has brought 500 youngsters to the stadium to go through football drills with Hyde and other NFL players sometimes jumping in to participate. The camp is free to the youngsters, with proceeds from sponsors and admission for spectators benefiting the foundation.

IMagINe for Youth helps youngsters overcome financial barriers to participate in sports and also contributes to other causes.

“I just think, first of all, the situation that’s going on is unfortunate for a lot of people,” Hyde said. “A lot of people are suffering from the virus and this pandemic, so that, number one, is what we took into consideration. We just decided it was probably best that we don’t have a huge gathering this year.

“Even if the state of Ohio opens up on May 1 or whenever, there are still going to be rules and regulations on big groups of people gathering. I think, for the camp, there’s 500 kids, plus their parents and staff, and a lot of people are going to be there.”

Hyde, whose charity softball game in Buffalo the week prior to the camp was also called off, said discussions among himself and the foundation administrators and board of directors had been ongoing throughout the pandemic.

“We also asked some other places that planned to have events what they were doing and some were saying, ‘Yeah, we’re just flat out canceling. We don’t want people in big groups being all together,'” he said. “That’s just a smart decision.”

Still, the decision does create some widespread heartache.

“It’s just been an unfortunate year. There are high school seniors who aren’t able to participate in their last semester of school and graduation, sporting events and all that. I think a lot of people are suffering from this — not just financially, but kids and memories and all that stuff. It’s just another event that we just kind of have to resolve and come together and do our part and stay away from big groups.”