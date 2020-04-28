SCOTT COTTOS / the Review Times
Volunteer Britney Campos, 14, of Fostoria, carries cantaloupes to a vehicle Monday morning as the St. Wendelin Catholic Parish hosts a food distribution at the parking lot of the former St. Wendelin High School, at 533 N. Countyline St. Various foods adding up to more than 5,000 pounds came from the West Ohio Food Bank in Lima for distribution to about 200 families who had registered in advance, said Jessica Pehmoeller, director of catechetical formation for St. Wendelin.