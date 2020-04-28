By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

Seneca County Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer has confidence in Gov. Mike DeWine’s first steps towards lifting the strict stay-at-home order issued more than a month ago.

“You know, I think his choices were very good. I think justifiable,” she said.

DeWine announced Monday his three-part plan to reopen businesses, beginning with allowing outpatient surgeries, dental work and veterinary care to open on Friday.

That will be followed on

May 4 by re-opening manufacturing and construction companies and offices. On

May 12 some consumer and retail establishments will be permitted to open, according to DeWine’s plan.

“I think it’s walking a fine line and I know it’s tough for him. I know he’s getting lots of pressure from all different angles,” Schweitzer said.

The key towards starting the journey back to “normal” is in wearing face masks.

“If I can just get our folks to wear their masks, and keep that six-foot distance. I’m so earnestly hoping that people will do that because that can make such a difference and the better we follow those guidelines, the six-foot physical distancing along with wearing masks, that will make things go so much smoother and we won’t see that surge in (COVID-19) cases, hopefully.”

Such a surge could delay any forward progress.

“That would make us have to take a step back if that happens, and, you know, I can see things returning back and we sure don’t want to take any backward steps. We want to be able to keep moving forward,” she said.

Not only is wearing face masks important, it’s mandated.

One of the governor’s conditions to reopening businesses is that employees and customers alike wear face masks. Failure to wear a mask could get one removed from the business’ property.

“A business owner would have that right. It’s their property that you’re walking on to. If they want, they can say ‘I’m sorry, you can’t enter without a mask on.’ (They have) the right to say, ‘no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” she said.

“We don’t want to have to do that. We want people to do the right thing, be respectful of others.”