By JIM MAURER

for the review times

The extended 2020 primary election finally concludes today, and while this election has been anything but normal, unofficial vote totals will be available, as usual, tonight.

When the March 17 primary election was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voters were allowed to cast ballots, mainly by absentee ballots, through today.

Those who haven’t voted can still do so.

County residents who have a qualifying disability or who cannot receive mail will be allowed to vote in person today, but only at the elections board offices at 201 E. Lincoln St., Findlay. Voting hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voters who have completed absentee ballots must place them in the locked security box at the East Lincoln Street location before 7:30 p.m. when voting officially ends.

Today is too late to mail in absentee ballots. They had to be postmarked no later than April 27. Ballots postmarked April 27 or earlier will count if they arrive at the elections board office by May 8. That allows for the inclusion of such ballots as those sent by residents outside the county or overseas voters (those in Florida or in the military, for instance).

The Hancock County Board of Elections has been allowed to scan returned ballots into the tabulation machine since April 18, 10 days prior to election day. But the vote totals won’t be tabulated until after 7:30 p.m. today. Then the count can begin.

“Hopefully this is not the new normal,” said Jody O’Brien, deputy director. Not only has the voting process been more expensive, with the cost of additional mail-in ballots from the state and envelopes for mailing out the ballots, it’s been more hectic and confusing for voters.

The ballot application questions required voters to mark whether they wanted Republican, Democratic or Libertarian ballots, or ballots for issues only. If a ballot application wasn’t completed correctly, a board of elections staff member was required to call to verify the voter’s information.

As a result, the office’s staff, part-time workers and volunteers have been busy. There have been about 15-20 additional workers assisting during this election cycle, and even Easter became a work day.

But the hectic pace has provided one sliver of solace: “It has kept us from thinking about the current situation (the COVID-19 pandemic),” O’Brien said. “We’ve been so busy doing this … and so tired.”

The absentee ballots this primary will exceed the numbers from the last presidential primary election in 2016, but won’t top the total voter turnout.

In 2016, 2,878 absentee ballots were counted. There was a total of 23,192 ballots cast out of the 49,359 registered voters.

By March 17, 2020, the original primary date, there were 4,633 who had voted. As of Friday, 13,241 had requested a ballot, and 10,197 had returned completed ones. So, with today being the deadline to vote, it’s unlikely the number of votes cast will match the last presidential primary. There are 49,810 registered county voters this year.

The elections board has until 10 p.m. today to submit county results to the state. Extensions will be granted if the count is not completed by 10 p.m., according to information from the Secretary of State’s office.

Unofficial election results will be available tonight online at thecourier.com; at the elections board website, hancockcountyohioelections.gov; and at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, https://liveresults.ohiosos.gov.

Results released tonight will be unofficial. Hancock County will certify vote totals at a meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 12 in the elections board office.