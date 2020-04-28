By Bret Nye

for the review times

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring people in Seneca County for full and part-time positions which include Census takers, field supervisors and in-office recruiting assistants. Rachel Ortiz, Media Coordinator for the Philadelphia Regional Census Center (which has purview over Seneca County) admits that Census work will look a little different this year.

“The Census Bureau temporarily suspended field data collection activities in March, but steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1 in preparation for resuming field data collection operations as quickly as possible following June 1,” Ortiz said.

In the meantime, Ortiz said all Department of Commerce employees, which includes Census workers, are on mandatory telework, in as many cases as possible.

“The open positions we are recruiting for are remote at this point, with work being shifted to virtual forms of engagement instead of in-person engagement,” Ortiz said. “Leadership at the Census Bureau is carefully monitoring this situation and when we have received clearance to resume field data collection, in-person activities, including all interaction with the public, will incorporate the most current guidance to promote the health and safety of staff and the public.”

Ortiz said this future field collection work includes the recommended wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE) and using social distancing.

“We will continue to recruit throughout our operations, but the response to recruiting for Census positions in Ohio has been great and it’s because many Ohioans recognize the importance of this count that happens once every ten years and want to take part in this historic moment,” she said.

Though Census Day, which fell on April 1 with little fanfare as a result of the current widespread quarantine, has passed, the Census Bureau continues collecting Census results until October 31.

“April 1 — Census Day — is the reference day for the 2020 Census,” Ortiz said. “We use this day to determine who and where you are counted in the 2020 Census. You should include everyone who usually lives and sleeps in your home as of April 1, even if they are staying somewhere else temporarily.

“But April 1 is not like election day, where you can only complete the Census on that day. We are taking responses for the next several months until October 31 and households that have not yet responded are receiving a paper questionnaire in the mail so that every household has the option to respond online, by phone or in the mail,” she said.

Ortiz also commented on the importance in each community and household thoroughly filling out a Census form.

“Census results determine each state’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and inform legislative district boundaries,” she said. “Responses to the 2020 Census also shape decisions about how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal, state and local funds are spent in our communities each year, including funding for local hospitals and emergency services.”

The Census Bureau wants to reiterate and make clear the importance of being counted when it comes to those various levels of funding, Ortiz said.

“We are working to inform people who live across the United States that results to the 2020 Census are important,” she said.

“They inform how billions of dollars in federal funds will be used for critical services we are using right now — like hospitals, emergency services, police and fire services and schools.”

To apply for an open Census Bureau position in Seneca County, go to 2020Census.gov/Jobs, or text the phrase “JOBS2020” to 313131. For more information or assistance with applying online, call 1 (888) 480-1639.