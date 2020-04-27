By SARA ARTHURS

for the review times

Is staying away from other humans beginning to get to you?

Keith Durkin has been reading research, like an article in the Lancet from March, looking at past studies of the sociological and psychological aspects of quarantine.

Durkin is an Ohio Northern University professor of sociology, which he defined as the study of social life and human interaction. He teaches general sociology, as well as courses related to societal dysfunction such as crime and substance abuse.

He said research finds if people feel they are doing social distancing or quarantine “for altruistic motives,” they tend to cope with it better. It’s “the second people feel stuck” that there’s cause for concern. Durkin said it helps if people are constantly informed, so they know how long the distancing is likely to last, and what’s going in the world around them.

In theory, interacting with other people online or over the phone can make a difference, Durkin said. He said much of the research that exists, such as the 2004 SARS-related quarantine in Canada, took place before Facebook. Theoretically, our abilities to connect in 2020 should help in the short term. But the longer people are kept in quarantine, the more likely it is that they’ll experience bad outcomes like anxiety and depression.

People with pre-existing mental health challenges may have a harder time dealing with quarantine, he said.

Durkin said research on an equine flu outbreak in 2008 in Australia found damaging long-term mental health impacts. Much of the horse industry was quarantined and didn’t know when they were going back to work, so “there’s that uncertainty.” And “financial stress is a big concern,” he said.

Durkin said people might normally derive social support from the bar or the barbershop, and now “those places are all closed.” Or at church, there is always that group that gets there 15 minutes early “to chitchat,” then goes to Bob Evans together after the service — and now they can’t.

Durkin noted children or adults in homes that are abusive are now “stuck” in that environment.

And he said he’s concerned about reports that sales of alcohol are way up. While the joke referring to Gov. Mike DeWine’s 2 p.m. daily press conferences as “Wine with DeWine” might seem funny to some, if you’re drinking alcohol every day at 2 p.m., it might not be healthy, he said. “I think people are self-medicating.”

He said it’s also stressful for parents who are now homeschooling. Durkin, who has a son in 11th grade, had to teach himself pre-calculus again in eight days.

He noted that psychologists always recommend getting into a routine. And if your routine has been to go to the coffee shop that is now closed, you now need to find a new one, “no matter how small it is.”

Call people you’ve been meaning to catch up with, he said. And try not to be hard on yourself. “Just remember, this is temporary.”

Durkin said it’s important when communicating with others to note their different perspectives. Other people may be facing different stresses you’re not aware of, he said.

Those working in health care often have the worst outcomes from quarantine, he said, and they are “constantly second-guessing themselves.”

There is a huge mental health toll on health care workers, who are constantly afraid that they might be infected, and that they might give it to someone else, he said.

Even people who work in, say, food service at the hospital have “things on their mind we don’t” if we don’t work in that world, he said.

Durkin said the longer the quarantine goes on, the more likely there will be negative consequences. This doesn’t mean we need to open everything up right away, but allowing more limited activity at first will help people socially, he said.

And he said information helps, and people need a sense of certainty — even if the certainty is that we will not be opened back up after May 1, at least having that knowledge will help.