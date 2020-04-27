Kroger transitioned Sunday to a mandatory face-mask policy for all employees.

According to an email sent to customers, the company will provide masks for all Kroger associates, unless an employee prefers to wear their own suitable mask from home, WCPO, Cincinnati reported.

Kroger said they are working to supply face shields for employees who are unable to wear a mask for medical or other reasons, the Cincinnati news station reports.

The email also encourages customers to wear a face mask while shopping, which has been recommend by the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus.

The face mask requirement is the latest in several safety measures Kroger has implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning April 7, The Kroger Co. began limiting the number of customers to 50% or more to allow for proper physical distancing in every store, according to the company website.

All stores are following enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols that includes cleaning commonly used areas and wiping down equipment and high-touch surfaces. Protective barriers have been installed at check-out lanes and pharmacy counters, the company website states.

Signage and floor markers are in place to encourage proper physical distance between shoppers.

In addition, the grocer has provided exclusive shopping hours for higher-risk customers.