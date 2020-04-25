By LOU WILIN

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

The COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in the permanent closure of Urbana University this spring. But area private universities report they are doing and coping well in the pandemic.

All are hoping to have students returning to campus this fall, but also are preparing to continue the remote learning measures they’ve had in place since mid-March.

Their financial and enrollment outlook is stable, they said.

“We are taking necessary cost-cutting measures and developing a new, more effective and more agile business model for UF,” said University of Findlay President Katherine Fell.

Ohio Northern University also is weathering the difficult circumstances well, said President Daniel A. DiBiasio.

“Overall, enrollment projections show slightly fewer students than a year ago, however, engineering is on pace to increase compared to last year,” he said. “Revenues are expected to (be) less than a year ago, and we will reduce expenses accordingly.”

Bluffton University President Jane Wood was upbeat: “We have been very fortunate that we have not needed to at this time lay off any faculty or staff.”

Tiffin University also is weathering the storm.

“Overall, we’re doing well. We have steady enrollment. We are looking really good for enrollment for the fall. So far, so good,” said Lillian Schumacher, president of Tiffin University. “You take it one step at a time, at least with what’s going on right now.”

Even commencement ceremonies are being affected. Tiffin University’s regular commencement, scheduled for May 2, has been put on hold. Instead, the university will hold a virtual commencement on May 2.

Heidelberg University’s commencement was to be May 15. The ceremony has been indefinitely postponed.

“We’ll have something for the graduating students when it’s appropriate for everybody to be on campus,” said Rick Sherlock, director of branding and marketing, for Heidelberg.

Bluffton University is awaiting further guidance from Gov. Mike DeWine on May 1 before setting a date for an in-person ceremony, Wood said.

The pandemic-forced exodus from campus and cancellation of spring sports has been particularly hard for seniors and athletes.

“They look so forward to this time of year, not only to competing, but also to finishing their academic career and all of the wonderful traditions that we have here at Bluffton University,” she said.

Wood made a personal phone call to every senior when the school went to remote learning in March, asking how the student was doing and whether there was any way her office could offer support.

“I just have to say how incredibly pleased I have been by the resilience of our students. They’re sad, of course, but many of them have jobs and job interviews lined up,” Wood said.