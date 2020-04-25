By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

Nursing homes and care facilities in Seneca and Hancock counties remain COVID-19 free, but the same cannot be said for Wood County.

Wood County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area. It also has four long-term care facilities reporting COVID-19 cases within their doors.

And all four of those care facilities are located in one place — Perrysburg.

According to Ohio.gov, Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, an assisted living facility that can house up to 95 residents, has reported 22 confirmed resident cases and 6 staff cases.

Manor of Perrysburg, a 120-certified bed nursing home facility, has reported 13 confirmed resident cases and 5 staff who have been confirmed affected.

SKLD Perrysburg, an 83-certified bed nursing home, has reported 10 confirmed resident cases and no staff while Otterbein Perrysburg, a 50-certified bed nursing home, has reported no confirmed resident cases and 1 staff case.

That’s a total of 57 cases — 45 residents and 12 staff members.

“I think what you’re seeing is it’s Perrysburg’s proximity to Lucas County, which as, you know, has a larger population and so much like we’ve seen across the country, the larger a population area is, the more it can be impacted to some extent,” Ben Batey, Wood County health commissioner, said.

Although it comprises the smallest area of Fostoria compared to Hancock and Seneca counties, Wood County has the largest population at 130,817 residents in 2019 compared to Hancock at 75,783 and Seneca at 55,178.

“And so that’s what we’re seeing in New York City, you know, and so with Toledo. There’s a major outbreak in Detroit and so that sort of then filtered down to Toledo, with Perrysburg being right on the edge of Toledo. I think that’s where we’re seeing some of that activity happening.”

Batey said the challenge in containing the coronavirus is that individuals can be carrying the virus, but show no symptoms.

“We can do the best that we can with screening and trying to find people who have it but when somebody’s not showing any symptoms, but can still carry and transmit the virus, or even transmit it for potentially two days before they start to show symptoms, that creates a big struggle for us because we still have staff that needs to come and go within these facilities.”

Batey said that while long-term care facilities are licensed by the Ohio Department of Health, his agency has been assisting the facilities work through some of their issues with infectious disease control and testing.

“So we’ve been working as a partner with them, but we don’t regulate them,” he explained.

The health commissioner said one of the biggest frustrations at the local health department is that the tests for coronavirus have been very limited for the last several weeks.

“Now there’s hope on the horizon here because we’re starting to see testing capacity drastically ramp up. And so we’ve just started to get some shipments of testing kits from the Ohio Department of Health to assist nursing homes with and I think you’re seeing other hospital systems and other entities starting to get more testing kits as well. And so I think over the course of the next couple of weeks, we’ll see that testing capacity drastically increase for folks across the county.”