By Jill Gosche

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

A judge approved the transfer to a maximum-security facility for a Fostoria man indicted by a Seneca County grand jury in connection to an incident at Good Shepherd Home.

Noel G. Sims II, 39, was charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping, first-degree felonies, and attempted rape, a second-degree felony.

He is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure and inflicting or attempting to inflict physical harm on a person; restraining the person by force to engage in sexual activity with the person against the person’s will; and attempting to engage in sexual conduct with the person when purposely compelling the person to submit by force or threat of force, according to his indictment. The incident at occurred in June.

Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Kelbley had found Sims was incompetent to stand trial, and Sims had been ordered to be placed in Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital.

Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital requested immediate transfer of Sims due to Sims’ assault of a doctor Wednesday, according to court records.

Kelbley approved Sims to be transferred to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare’s Moritz facility.