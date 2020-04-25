By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF

FOR THE REVIEW TIMESr

A new virtual program offered by the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will give viewers an opportunity to watch interviews — and get a drawing lesson — with award-winning authors and illustrators.

Mazza Artist Mondays airs “live” via Zoom Webinar and Facebook Live at 11:30 a.m. Mondays. Each session lasts 30 minutes or less. And for those who can’t tune in live, sessions are recorded.

“It is a wonderful way to meet an illustrator of picture books, to see their studio, see how they work and ask them any questions you might (have),” said Ben Sapp, Mazza Museum director, in an email. “We are extremely grateful for the illustrators’ time and willingness to be a part of this.”

The first program Monday featured Will Hillenbrand, a children’s book author and illustrator who has worked on over 70 books including “Santa’s Story,” “Mighty Reader and the Big Freeze” and “I’m a Duck.”

Sapp said the idea for the program came up after he began reaching out to illustrators in mid-March “to wish them all the best during this unusual time in our world.” Many of them, he said, offered their help.

“Many of them said if we can help with anything you might want to do for teachers, parents, students and anyone with the love of literature and art from picture books, let us know,” said Sapp.

Hillenbrand, for instance, demonstrated how he draws his character, Mighty Reader, a beagle puppy who transforms into a superhero to help his classmates with reading.

Sapp said over 100 people participated during the first program, designed to appeal to audiences of all ages.

The schedule for additional programs includes:

Monday — Floyd Cooper

May 4 — Gianna Marino

May 11 — Lindsay Ward

May 18 — Rafael Lopez

May 25 — Memorial Day break

June 1 — Lizzy Rockwell

June 8 — Molly Idle

June 15 — Deborah Freedman

June 22 — Chris Raschka

June 28 — Judy Schachner

Go to www.mazzamuseum.org/artistmondays to register for Zoom or to link up to the Facebook page and watch a session live. Recorded programs can be watched anytime at www.mazzamuseum.org/artistmondays.

The museum also offers a storytime at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. These can be accessed at https://www.mazzamuseum.org/virtualstorytime/.

Sapp said the museum is also sharing other outreach by authors and illustrators throughout the week as information is received. This can be found through the Mazza Museum Facebook page.