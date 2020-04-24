By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

It’s not going off as originally planned, but St. Wendelin Catholic Church will host a food pantry Monday.

Originally planned for Easter weekend at the church at 323 N. Wood St., the event to supply food to area citizens in need will take place from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the former St. Wendelin High School, at 533 N. Countyline St.

Linda Hamilton, executive director of the North Ohio Food Bank in Lima, said her organization will supply 5,000 pounds of food to distribute to about 200 families.

Switching the date was necessary due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, while the school will provide a larger site than originally planned to accommodate vehicle traffic. Those receiving food will remain in their vehicles.

“We originally had it scheduled before the stay-home order was issued,” said Jessica Pehmoeller, director of catechetical formation for the St. Wendelin Parish. “We scheduled it in February for the week before Easter. It didn’t end up working out that weekend, so we moved it to this (coming) week. Because the stay-home order had been extended, we figured it would still be really helpful, even though there was a distribution just a few weeks ago.”

About 77,000 pounds of food were distributed at Fostoria Elementary School on April 8.

To avoid any number of problems, preregistration is required for Monday’s food distribution. This can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-food-distribution-tickets-103445510306. Those unable to register online may call the St. Wendelin Parish office at 419-435-6692.

Those receiving food are asked not to arrive more than 30 minutes ahead of their scheduled time. They should have identification with them, remain in their vehicles and follow all posted signs and instructions from volunteers.

Only one adult representative per family may receive food, with no more than two families or households represented in one vehicle. Trunks should be cleared to allow for placement of the food.

Hamilton said hopes are to provide a variety of foods to those attending.

Pehmoeller and volunteers hosted a food pantry in November to provide food in time for Thanksgiving. She said about 40 volunteers are expected to assist with Monday’s event.

“I really enjoy organizing these,” Pehmoeller said. “Our parish and our parishioners have been very, very supportive, both monetarily and volunteer-wise, so I really enjoy not only giving the opportunity for our community to give back, but also just seeing how appreciative the larger community is of things like this, especially in times where there is a great need.

“There are a lot of details, obviously, that go into planning it, but it’s all worth it when it actually happens. So, I really enjoy planning it, but it definitely takes time.”